NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN after failing to get admit card; NSUI files complaint against NTA Director

A NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide in Tamil Nadu after being unable to get her admit card to appear for the key entrance exams. Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against the Directoral General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The complaint was submitted at the Parliament police station by NSUI General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa. In his complaint, Kariyappa has mentioned that a 17-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district committed suicide after she did not get the admit card to appear for NEET. He also said that the NSUI has been demanding postponement of NEET and JEE in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The letter stated that the students are under huge mental pressure because of the decision taken by the government to conduct the exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NSUI also cited the flood situation in several states like Bihar and Assam, where students are facing difficulty to reach their examination centres.

(With IANS inputs)

