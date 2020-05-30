Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020 declared. Get direct link here

Image Source : PTI Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020 declared

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020: The Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE has declared the result for HSLC, HSSLC online on the official website -- nbsenagaland.com. The students can check the results by visiting the official website. The direct link to check the results is provided below.

A total of 22,392 students had registered for HSLC (class 10) exams and while 15,498 students registered HSSLC (class 12) examinations this year. The examinations were concluded on May 4.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020: How to check results online

Step 1: Visit website -- nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on ‘class 10 result’ or 'class 12 results'

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the given slot

Step 4: Download and take a print out of it for further reference.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020: Other websites to check

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

exametc.com

