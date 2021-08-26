Madhya Pradesh varsities to begin courses on skill programmes: CM Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The varsities in Madhya Pradesh will have courses on skill programmes along with subjective courses. The announcement was made in the inauguration ceremony of the States Vice-Chancellors' Workshops under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "the state government is also upgrading the IT sector and from now onwards all the state colleges will have skilled courses, apart from only subjective education. All the state universities will now provide agriculture education along with other courses."

Further, he added, "If higher education is not able to provide the capability of earning livelihood then education is incomplete. Higher studies should be pursued by only those who are genuinely interested in it. Otherwise, a student should learn the courses based upon skills in order to gain employment and earn livelihood, directly after completing 12th."

