  IGNOU December 2020 TEE re-evaluation form submission deadline extended

The students can now submit their re-evaluation form by May 31. They can apply through the website- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/reevaluation.

New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2021 17:09 IST
The students can now submit their re-evaluation form till May 31

IGNOU December TEE re-evaluation form 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced to extend the last date to submit the December Term End Exam (TEE) re-evaluation form. The decision was taken in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.  The students can now submit their re-evaluation form by May 31. They can apply through the website-  onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/reevaluation

IGNOU in its official statement mentioned, "It is a one time measure for those students whose maximum 30 days submission time is over. This 30 days submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from 2nd May 2021 onwards.” 

“Re-evaluation and copy of answer scripts is not available for the following exam for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type and conducted on OMR sheets. These course code are BPP (PCO01, OMT101, OSS101) BDP/BTS/BCA ( BSHF101, FST01) BPCHHN ( BNS041, BNS042) CLIS (BLI011, BLII012, BLII013, BLII014). CBCS Based Bachelors and Honours degree programme (BEVAE181) [BEGE103 (S)]," the varsity informed in an earlier statement. 

Meanwhile, the re-registration window for the July session will be closed on June 15. The candidates can apply at ignou.samarth.edu.in

