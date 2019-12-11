HRD Ministry defers decision to hike MTech fee in IITs

Image Source : PTI HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The HRD Ministry has deferred the decision to hike the MTech fee in IITs for further discussion on the issue. While the ministry had in September announced the decision by the IIT council to implement the fee hike, the issue will again be taken up in the next meeting.

The development comes against the backdrop of protests by JNU students against the fee hike. HRD Ministry officials, however, did not comment on the reasons behind the decision being put on hold. The next council meeting date has not been decided yet.

ALSO READ | Fee hikes, discrimination trigger unrest on varsity campuses