DECLARED! JAC Jharkhand 10 Result 2021: Pass percentage stands at 75.01%

The Jharkhand Board of Secondary Education has declared the result of the class 10 exam 2021. Candidates can check their results on the official websites at jacresults.com. A total of 3,85,144 students took the JAC 10th exam 2021 and the pass percentage stood at 75.01 per cent.

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021: How to check

Go to the official website and click on the result link

Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned here

Enter your roll code and roll number

Search for your JAC Matric result 2021.

