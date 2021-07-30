DECLARED! JAC Jharkhand 10 Result 2021: Pass percentage stands at 75.01%

The Jharkhand Board of Secondary Education has declared the result of the class 10 exam 2021. Candidates can check their results on the official websites at jacresults.com. A total of 3,85,144 students took the JAC 10th exam 2021 and the pass percentage stood at 75.01 per cent.
The RBSE class 10 exams 2021 was cancelled this year due to the outbreak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams for class 10 were earlier postponed to April 18, 2021.
JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021: How to check
Go to the official website and click on the result link
Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned here
Enter your roll code and roll number
Search for your JAC Matric result 2021.
Rajasthan 10th Result 2021: How to check via SMS
Candidates can also check the result on phone by typing-- RESULT
READ| RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Rajasthan Board to declare Class 10 results at 4 PM | When, where and how to check
ALSO READ| Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage, website, direct link here