RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Rajasthan Board to declare Class 10 results at 4 PM | When, where and how to check

The Rajasthan board will also declare the results of Varisht Upadaya and Pravishika exams. Students can visit the official website of the Board and enter their roll number and date of birth to check and download their matric results.

New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2021 13:13 IST
RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Rajasthan Board to declare
RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Rajasthan Board to declare Class 10 results at 4 PM | When, where and how to check

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare RBSE Class 10 results at 4 PM on its official websites. Once RBSE Class 10 results 2021 is announced, students can check their results from the Rajasthan Board's portal — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Also, the Board will release RBSE 10th Result 2021 provisional mark sheet today itself. The board will also declare the results of Varisht Upadaya and Pravishika exams.

Students can visit the official website of the Board and enter their roll number and date of birth to check and download their matric results.

Notably, in view of the Covid-19 second wave, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had cancelled the class 10 and 12 examinations.

According to the board, around 12.14 lakh students had registered for the exam.

RBSE 10th assessment policy

Rajasthan Board will prepare the RBSE Matric Result 2021 on the basis of internal assessment policy. Those who are not satisfied with their RBSE Class 10 Results 2021 can apply for the special examination to improve their score. 

Live updates :RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates |

  • Jul 30, 2021 1:13 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What about Class 12 private candidates?

    CBSE will conduct class 10 and12 exams for private candidates from August 15. Those who are either repeating the class or registered for improvement, the exams will be held between August 15 and September 15.

  • Jul 30, 2021 12:49 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Don't have a roll number? Here's how to get 12th result

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. But, how will you check your results when you don't have a roll number? 

    1. The 'Roll number finder' facility is available on the board's website on the link: cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx 
    2. Students will have to enter exactly the same credentials which were uploaded in the LOC data, for finding their roll numbers 
    3. Students may also find out their roll numbers from the link for downloading the roll number slips being made available on the CBSE website. 
  • Jul 30, 2021 12:47 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    RBSE 10th Result 2021: Past year trends

    1. 2021- July 30, 2021, at 4 pm (To be declared)
    2. 2020- July 28, 2020
    3. 2019- June 4, 2019
    4. 2018- June 11, 2018
  • Jul 30, 2021 12:40 PM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    RBSE 10th Provision Mark Sheet will be released today

    Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will release RBSE 10th Result 2021 provisional mark sheet today. Students can collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

  • Jul 30, 2021 12:39 PM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    RBSE Chairman to Announce Results at 4 pm today

    The official notification released by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has confirmed that BSER 10th Result 2021 will be announced formally at 4 PM in the evening in a press meet.

  • Jul 30, 2021 12:39 PM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    RBSE Class 10th Result 2021: How to check

    1- Visit the official website of BSER or Rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com.

    2- Click on the direct link for Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021.

    3- Enter the requisite details such as roll number and date of birth. 

    4- Submit the information.

    5- View and save the Rajasthan Board Result 2021.

  • Jul 30, 2021 12:38 PM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    RBSE Class 10th Result 2021: Where to check?

    The students can check their RBSE Class Result 2021 on the official website of the board, i.e., rajresults.nic.in. As lakhs of students visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board, the official page may lag due to overloaded servers.

