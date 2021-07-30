Follow us on Image Source : RAJEDUBOARD.RAJASTHAN.GOV.IN RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Rajasthan Board to declare Class 10 results at 4 PM | When, where and how to check

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare RBSE Class 10 results at 4 PM on its official websites. Once RBSE Class 10 results 2021 is announced, students can check their results from the Rajasthan Board's portal — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Also, the Board will release RBSE 10th Result 2021 provisional mark sheet today itself. The board will also declare the results of Varisht Upadaya and Pravishika exams.

Students can visit the official website of the Board and enter their roll number and date of birth to check and download their matric results.

Notably, in view of the Covid-19 second wave, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had cancelled the class 10 and 12 examinations.

According to the board, around 12.14 lakh students had registered for the exam.

RBSE 10th assessment policy

Rajasthan Board will prepare the RBSE Matric Result 2021 on the basis of internal assessment policy. Those who are not satisfied with their RBSE Class 10 Results 2021 can apply for the special examination to improve their score.

