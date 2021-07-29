Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2021 tomorrow: How to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE According to RBSE, the class 10 result will be announced at 4 pm on July 29

RBSE 10th result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the result of class 10 exam on Friday (July 30). A total of 12.14 lakh (12,14,512) students enrolled for the class 10 exam this year, which was cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave.

According to RBSE, the class 10 result will be announced at 4 pm. Once announced, students can check the class 10 result through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. For class 10, students will be evaluated giving 45 per cent weightage to class 8 board exam, 25 per cent to class 9 final exam, and 10 per cent to class 10 internal exams. The marks of practical, project works will also be calculated.

RBSE Class 10 result 2021: How to check

Visit the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Click on the result link Enter log-in credentials, registration number, roll number, date of birth Class 10 result will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

RBSE Class 10 result 2021: Direct link

The class 10 result will be available at the website- rajresults.nic.in. Check the direct link here to get result.

The class 12 result was earlier announced on July 24, and over 99 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, the pass percentage for the Science stream was 99.48 per cent, while 99.73 per cent in Commerce, Humanities- 99.19 per cent.

