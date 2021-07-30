Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage, website, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Meghalaya Board HSLC Result 2021 declared

Meghalaya Board has declared the class 12 results today. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) released the result on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Candidates who were waiting for the result can check now.

This year MBOSE is one of the few boards to have conducted Class 12 exams in the state. The Board will announce the topper list and also release the merit list at the same time.

MBOSE 12th result 2021: Where to check

Students waiting for their class 12 results can check their scores by logging in with their registration number at 11.00 by clicking on the link provided here:

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

