Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh class 10, 12 students to get promoted without examinations

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has decided to not conduct the examination of the remaining papers for classes 10 and 12, the state education board secretary, Professor VK Goyal said on Wednesday. The marks for the respective subject papers will be given on the basis of internal assessment.

The CGBSE earlier had postponed the examination of all the remaining papers of Class 10 and Class 12, which were scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to 8. Now the board has cancelled the examinations.

The state government had already decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11.

Parents and students are advised to keep a check on the official website cgbse.nic.in for latest updates regarding the Chhattisgarh Board Exams and Results 2020.

The schools, colleges in the state were closed till May 3 due to lockdown.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage