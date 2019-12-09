Representational Image

Assam Higher Secondary Final Examination Datesheet released: Check exam date, time and other details

Assam HS Final Exams: The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) on Monday announced the datesheet for Assam Higher Secondary Final Examination. AHSEC or Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council released the notification available on official website -- ahsec.nic.in.

As per the official notification, Assam HS Exams or Assam Higher Secondary Final Examinations will take place from February 12 to March 14, 2020. Assam HS practical examinations will be held from January 18 to January 30, 2020.

FULL DATESHEET: Assam Higher Secondary Final Examination

Wednesday, February 12, 2020: English.

Saturday, February 15, 2020: Chemistry, Business Studies, Political Science, General Foundation Course II Voc.

Monday, February 17, 2020: Economics.

Thursday, February 20, 2020: Physics, Accountancy, Education Elective Paper IV Voc.

Saturday, February 22, 2020: Advance Languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit.

Monday, February 24, 2020: Modern Indian Languages, Alternative English.

Tuesday, February 25, 2020: Entrepreneurship Development.

Thursday, February 27, 2020: Biology, Insurance, History.

Friday, February 28, 2020: Music Group A, Advance Sanskrit, Elective Paper V Voc.

Saturday, February 29, 2020: Logic and Philosophy, Banking, Psychology.

Tuesday, March 3, 2020: Mathematics, Fine Arts.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020: Multimedia and Web Technology, Economic Geography, Music Group B.

Thursday, March 5, 2020: Commercial Mathematics and Statistics, Geography, Geology, Elective Paper VI Voc.

Friday, March 6, 2020: Swadesh Adhyayan, IT, ITES, Retail Trade.

Saturday, March 7, 2020: Anthropology, Sociology, Salesmanship and Advertising.

Thursday, March 12, 2020: Statistics, Biotechnology, Music Group C.

Friday, March 13, 2020: Computer Science and Application.

Saturday, March 14, 2020: Home Science.