UP BEd JEE 2023 Answer Key for paper 1, 2 released; Download at bujhansi.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP BEd JEE 2023 Answer Key released

UP BEd 2023 Answer Key: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has released the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2023) answer keys for paper 1 and paper 2. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can access and download the answer keys through the official website-- bujhansi.ac.in. Candidates are allowed to submit grievances till July 6, 2023.

The UP BEd JEE 2023 examination was conducted on June 15. The UP BEd paper 1 was comprised of General Knowledge, Language (Hindi, English), while the paper-2 was comprised of General Aptitude Test, Subject Qualification (Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture).

Along with the answer key, the university has also released the UP BEd response sheet. Candidates can use the tentative answer key to evaluate their marks in the entrance exam. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded two marks (+2), while for each incorrect response, one-third marks will be deducted. The examination was held for a total of 400 marks.

How to Download UP BEd JEE 2023 Answer Key

Go to the official website at bujhansi.ac.in. Click on the Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2023 answer key link on the homepage. The UP BEd JEE 2023 answer key for paper-1 or paper-2 will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key and match your responses. Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: UP BEd JEE 2023 Answer Key