UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2023 Out at bujhansi.ac.in; Get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP BEd JEE Admit Card released

UP BEd Admit Card 2023: The Bundelkhand University has issued the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2023 on June 5. The official website-- bujhansi.ac.in is hosting the UP BEd admit card 2023. Candidates need to log in with their user Id and password to download the BEd admit card.

The UP BEd JEE 2023 exam is scheduled on June 15. The BEd JEE exam will comprise of two papers (paper-1 and paper-2) of total 400 marks and the duration of the exam will be three hours (180 minutes) each. The UP BEd question paper-1 will comprise of General Knowledge, Language (Hindi/English), while the paper-2 will comprise of General Aptitude Test, Subject Qualification (Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).

The candidates will be awarded two marks (+2) for each correct answer and for each incorrect response, one-third marks will be deducted. Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download the UP BEd JEE Admit Card.

ALSO READ | NIRF India Rankings 2023: Top IITs, university, research, medical institution list here

How to Download UP BEd JEE 2023 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'UP BEd JEE admit card 2023' link.

Step 3: Key in your user id and passwords and submit details.

Step 4: The UP BEd JEE Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: UP BEd JEE 2023 Admit Card