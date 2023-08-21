Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins at tnmedicalselection.net

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration

TN NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu has started the registrations for TN NEET UG counselling 2023 today, August 21. Aspirants can register for the second round of TN NEET UG counselling through the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

According to the TN NEET UG counselling schedule, applicants can apply for the round 2 counselling till 5 PM of August 22. The choice filling and locking process will be conducted from August 24 to August 28, 2023. The seat allotment processing will commence on August 29 and will conclude on August 30. The TN NEET UG round 2 result will be announced on August 31, 2023. Candidates who will be allotted seats against the round 2 counselling will have to report at their assigned college by September 4, 2023.

TN NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: Important Dates

Registration/ Payment and Choice Filling & Locking - August 21 to 22, 2023

Processing of Seat Allotment - August 29 to August 30, 2023

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 allotment result - August 31, 2023

TN NEET UG 2023 provisional allotment order - August 31 to September 4, 2023

Last Date of Joining - September 4, 2023

TN NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: Online Registration Steps

Applicants can follow the steps given below to fill the Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 2 counselling application form. Step 1 Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Go to the TN NEET UG Round 2 Counselling and click on the login tab

Step 3: Key in your login ID, application number and password and submit it

Step 4: Fill in the application form as instructed and upload the required documents

Step 5: Upload the required documents and fill in the choices, select preferred college and courses

Step 6: Pay the application fees and click on submit

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the same for further references.