NEET UG 2023: Last day today for registration, Apply now at neet.nta.nic.in | details here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 application form today, April 15. Interested candidates who have yet not registered for the NEET UG 2023 exam scheduled to be held on May 7 can submit their applications at the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the apex agency extended the last date to April 13, 2023.

NEET UG 2023: Admit card date soon

It is expected that the agency will release the exam city slip after the completion of the registration process. Candidates will be able to download the exam city slip from the official website of NTA. According to previous years' trends, the admit cards are expected to be out a week before the exam date.

On the other side, Some candidates are demanding the postponement of the exam through tweets. Some students are asking to postpone the exam for a month or two while others express their frustration regarding the situation. Some students are asking for 1 month of preparation time while facing board exams or an increase in COVID cases in India.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the registration link

Fill up the application form carefully

Upload documents and pay application fee

NEET UG 2023 application form will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download and take a printout of the application form after the final submission of the online application

NEET UG 2023: Application Fee

While submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to remit their application fees. The candidates are required to pay application fees of ₹1700/- for the general category, ₹1600/- for the general EWS/ OBC-NCL category, and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. Candidates who are from outside India will have to pay application fees of ₹9500/-. The candidates will have to pay Processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) also as per notification.

Direct link

