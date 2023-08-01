Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Provisional Merit list OUT, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Provisional Merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list, Maharashtra NEET 2023 first merit list: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the first merit list of NEET UG counselling for group A (MBBS, BDS) courses. Candidates can check the provisional merit list on the common admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the merit list was to release on July 31 but it was later re-scheduled. The window for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Preference Filling process has been activated today, Aug 1. Candidates will be able to submit their preferences online by 6 pm on August 3.

Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list: How to download?

Visit the official website of cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credientials and click on the login button Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list will appear on the screen Download and save Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list for future reference



Maharashtra NEET UG 2023: What's next?

According to the official schedule, the candidates are required to fill up their preferences latest by August 3 by 6 PM. The selection list of the candidates will be made public on August 4. Selected candidates will have to report to the designated colleges between August 5 and August 9 with original documents and fees (up yo 5:30 pm). The registration process for round 2 (AYUSH and Allied courses only) will start on August 4. Candidates can check Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list directly by clicking on the above link.