Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Provisional Merit list OUT, get direct link here

Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list, Maharashtra NEET 2023 first merit list: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the first merit list of NEET UG counselling for group A (MBBS, BDS) courses. Candidates can check the provisional merit list on the common admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Earlier, the merit list was to release on July 31 but it was later re-scheduled. The window for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Preference Filling process has been activated today, Aug 1. Candidates will be able to submit their preferences online by 6 pm on August 3.
Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list: How to download?
- Visit the official website of cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list'
- It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credientials and click on the login button
- Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list will appear on the screen
- Download and save Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list for future reference
Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list direct download link
Maharashtra NEET UG 2023: What's next?
According to the official schedule, the candidates are required to fill up their preferences latest by August 3 by 6 PM. The selection list of the candidates will be made public on August 4. Selected candidates will have to report to the designated colleges between August 5 and August 9 with original documents and fees (up yo 5:30 pm). The registration process for round 2 (AYUSH and Allied courses only) will start on August 4. Candidates can check Maharashtra NEET 2023 merit list directly by clicking on the above link.