Maharashtra: Govt to issue medical textbooks in Marathi from next academic year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI If textbooks are issued in Marathi Maharashtra will be the fourth state to offer medical education in a regional language in India.

Maharashtra: The government is all set to render medical education in the Marathi language and for this the Medical Education Department has decided to make textbooks for the first two years of medical degree courses in Marathi. The initial plan is to make the availability of textbooks optional which will be beneficial for students who have done their schooling in Marathi. Later on, a decision will be taken on whether Marathi could be made the medium of instruction or not.

If this is implemented, Maharashtra will be the fourth state to offer medical education in a regional language in India. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had announced plans to impart medical education in Hindi as part of the NEP. Tamil Nadu too had translated a few textbooks in Tamil.

The National Education Policy 2020, which was announced on 29th July, 2020 proposes various reforms in school education as well as higher education. Ensuring universal access at all levels of schooling, establishing national mission on foundational literacy and numeracy, promoting multilingualism, achieving 100% youth and adult literacy etc are some of the salient features of this programme.

ALSO READ | 'Marathi people importance cannot diminish': Devendra Fadnavis on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement