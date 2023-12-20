JEECUP Pharmacy special counselling 2023 allotment result announced at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEECUP Pharmacy special counselling 2023 allotment result

JEECUP Pharmacy special counselling 2023 allotment result: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has announced the JEECUP pharmacy special counselling 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates who have been qualified for the counselling procedure are required to submit a fee on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates are required to exercise the freeze option from December 20 to 23. Candidates are required to verify the documents during this period. The document verification will take place at the help centres set up in the government and aided polytechnic institutions in all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP Pharmacy special counselling 2023 allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP Pharmacy special counselling 2023 allotment result'

Enter your counselling, application number, password, security pin, and click on 'sign in'

JEECUP Pharmacy special counselling 2023 allotment result will appear on the screen

Download JEECUP Pharmacy special counselling 2023 allotment result and save it for future reference

Document verification needs to be carried out at the designated help centers established in government and aided polytechnic institutions across all districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are required to submit a security amount of Rs 3,250 along with the counselling fee through online means.

The council emphasized that individuals who have completed the admission process during the primary counselling and opt out of studying in the allocated institution due to specific reasons can withdraw their admitted seat within the stipulated period outlined in the schedule. However, after the specified period, fees will not be refunded. The council also stated that candidates who choose to relinquish their admitted seats will be excluded from the counselling process and will not be considered for admission in the 2023-24 session under any circumstances.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. Is JEECUP Pharmacy special counselling 2023 allotment result out?

Answer. Yes, JEECUP Pharmacy special counselling 2023 allotment result has been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh.