JEE Main Session 2 2023: NTA to release answer key anytime at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check latest updates

JEE Main Session 2 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. Once available, candidates can access their provisional answer key by visiting the JEE main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main exam was conducted on April 15, 2023 across the country. According to the media reports, the provisional answer keys for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, session 2 will be either released today or tomorrow. Once released, the candidates will be able to download set-wise answer keys from the official website.

After the release of answer keys, National Testing Agency will ask candidates to object if they have any against the provisional answer key on the payment of a fee per question. Based on the representations/objections received from the candidates, the final answer key will be released. After the apex agency will announce the JEE Main session 2 results.

JEE Main Session 2 2023: How to download provisional answer keys?

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to access the JEE website.

Click on the notification link that reads 'JEE Main Session 2 2023 provisional answer key'

Put in your information, including your registration number and birthdate.

JEE Main Session 2 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and save JEE Main Session 2 2023 answer key for future reference

