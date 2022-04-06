JEE (Main) 2022 postponed for both sessions, now in June and July | Check revised schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE (Main) 2022 postponed for both sessions, now from June 20

The National Testing Agency on Wednesday released a revised schedule for JEE (Main) 2022.

The schedule has been revised for both sessions 1 and 2.

The development came after students and IIT aspirants demanded a delay in conducting the exam.

The National Testing Agency on Wednesday released a revised schedule for the conduct of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2022. The schedule has been revised for both sessions 1 and 2.

Here is the revised schedule:

Exam/Session Earlier dates Revised dates JEE (Main) Session 1 21,24,25,29 April and 1,4 May 2022 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 June, 2022 JEE (Main) Session 2 24,25,26,27,28,29 May 2022 21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29 and 30 July 2022

The development came after students and IIT aspirants demanded a delay in conducting the exam. NTA has advised students to keep visiting their official websites nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. for more updates on the exam.

The registration period for session of JEE (Main) 2022 is over now, and the date of commencement of registration for session 2 will be intimated soon. Likewise, the city of examination and details for admit card will also be informed later.

Today's order is in continuation with a public order dated March 14. The NTA had received a representation from several student groups and stakeholders, seeking changes in the JEE Mains exam dates. The representation was submitted to avoid a direct clash with the board exams. The NTA then decided to postpone the JEE Main 2022 by a week.

Last year, the JEE Mains was held in four sessions. However, this year, the authorities have returned to the original format.

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers.

Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

