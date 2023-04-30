AP POLYCET 2023 registration concludes today on polycetap.nic.in, check how to register

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP POLYCET 2023 registration last day today

AP POLYCET 2023 Registration Ends: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh is going to close the registration window for AP POLYCET 2023 today, April 30. Interested and eligible candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so by the end of the day at the website of polycetap.nic.in. Candidates should note that today is the last opportunity to fill form as applications submitted post-deadline will not be considered by the board.

AP POLYCET 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023 across 410 exam centers in 61 towns of Andhra Pradesh. The admit cards and other details related to the exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of the time.

AP POLYCET 2023: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of polycetap.nic.in

Click on the 'online application tab'

Register yourself and upload all required documents

Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit application form

Take a printout of the confirmation page, once submitted

AP POLYCET 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the OC / BC are required to pay Rs. 400 and SC / ST candidates will have to pay Rs 100.

AP POLYCET 2023 Registration link

AP POLYCET 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will be offline which will be entirely of objective type, consisting of 120 questions with a choice of Four responses for each question with only one correct response including 50 Questions in Mathematics, 40 Questions in Physics & 30 Questions in Chemistry. Each question carries one mark and no negative marking for a wrong answer. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

