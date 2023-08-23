AP EAPCET counselling 2023: First round seat allotment list out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

Follow us on Image Source : AP EAPCET AP EAPCET counselling 2023 round one seat allotment list link available on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET counselling 2023, AP EAPCET counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment: The Department of Technical Education has released the first round seat allotment list for admission into engineering and pharmacy courses - MPC stream. Candidates who participated in the first round of seat allotment can download allotment order and college wise allotment from the official website of AP EAPCET, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who have been assigned seats in the AP EAPCET first allotment result 2023 are required to report at the allotted colleges along with the essential documents between August 23 to August 31.The academic session will start on August 31, according to the official scheudle. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process to download their AP EAMCET counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2023.

AP EAPCET counselling 2023: How to download round 1 seat allotment list?

Visit the official website of AP EAPCET, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Click on the notification link, 'Allotment order' or 'college wise allotment list' It will take you to the new window where you need to enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and click on the submit button AP EAPCET counselling 2023 First round allotement list will appear on the screen Download AP EAPCET counselling 2023 First round allotement list and save it for future reference

Candidates can directly check allotment order and college wise allotment list by clicking on the provided link pasted in this article. Candidates should note that it is necessary to download the allotment order as it will be required at the time of reporting to the designated college. Candidates have also been advised to keep their documents handy while appearing for the seat allotment in the allotted college. Candidates can check the official website for latest updates.