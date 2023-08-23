GATE 2024 registration begins tomorrow, check important dates, how to apply, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

GATE 2024 registration, GATE 2024 application form: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will launch a seperate registertion portal for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 tomorrow, August 24. The aspirants will be able to submit their applications from August 24 at the website of gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Every year, about seven to ten lakh students apply for the entrance test.

GATE 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on February 3, 2024. The aptitude exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 in two sessions from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.The candidates can check the application form and other information such as detailed timeline at the website of gate2024.iisc.in.

According to the official schedule, the students can submit their applications online latest by September 29. The window for submission of application form with late fees will be available till October 13. The correction window for GATE 2024 exam application form will be open from November 7 to 11.

GATE 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website of GATE, gate2024.iisc.ac.in Click on the GATE 2024 registration link Enter your name, email address, and phone number for GATE 2024 registration After successful registration, proceed with the application form with your personal and academic details Upload documents, pay application fee and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

GATE 2024: Documents required

At the submission of GATE 2024 registrations, the candidates are required to submit the following documents while submitting the application form.