MBOSE Meghalaya 10th, 12th result 2023 out on mbose.in, check toppers, percentage, how to download and updates

MBOSE Meghalaya 10th 12th result 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10th and Class 12th Arts stream today, May 26, 2023. Students who appeared in the MBOSE Meghalaya 10th 12th exam can download their results from the official website of MBOSE - mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

According to the Meghalaya 12th Arts result 2023, the overall pass percentage stands at 85.72 percent. The girls have outperformed boys by scoring 88.40 percent while that of boys is 81.55 percent.

On the other side, the MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Result has recorded 51.93% overall pass percentage this year. This year, in class 10th, boys have performed slightly better than the girls in the general category, scoring a pass percentage of 70.39% while girls scored a pass percentage of 68.86%.

MBOSE SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) 10th Exams were conducted between March 3 to 17 at various exam centers of the state and Class12th exams (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Arts Stream exams were conducted from March 3, 2023 to March 30, 2023. Candidates can download MBOSE Meghalaya 10th 12th result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

MBOSE Meghalaya 10th 12th result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of MBOSE - mbose.in, megaresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'MBOSE Meghalaya 10th 12th result 2023' flashing on the homepage It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials such as roll number, school code and other relevant details in the provided space MBOSE Meghalaya 10th 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save MBOSE Meghalaya 10th 12th result 2023 for future reference

MBOSE Meghalaya 10th 12th result 2023: How to download via Digilocker?

Download the Digilocker app on your phone or visit its official website Sign up using your mobile number, date of birth, email etc Create a password and click on submit Login with your required details Click on the Meghalaya Board under education tab Select MBOSE Meghalaya 10th 12th result 2023 option Enter your aadhaar card number, and the MBOSE Meghalaya 10th 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

MBOSE Meghalaya 10th result 2023: Category wise pass percentage

SC Category:

Male: 63.55%

Female: 65.04%

ST Category:

Male: 49.34%

Female: 51.60%

OBC Category:

Male: 78.18%

Female: 70.18%

General Category:

Male: 70.39%

Female: 68.86%

MBOSE Meghalaya 12th result 2023: District wise pass percentage

East Khasi Hills: 89.93%

West Khasi Hills: 90.96%

Ri-Bhoi: 88.04%

West Garo Hills: 74.92%

East Garo Hills: 49.23%

South Garo Hills: 49.23%

South West Khasi Hills: 76.73%

West Jaintia Hills: 81.46%

East Jaintia Hills: 71.79%

North Garo Hills: 65.15%

South West Garo Hills: 67.59%

Eastern West Khasi Hills: 91.64%

MBOSE Meghalaya 12th result 2023: Meet the toppers

Larisa Lamin secured first rank by scoring 450 marks in the Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts exam while Avelyne Francisca Khriam secured second rank by scoring 449 marks. Deinamesha Hynniewta has got 446 marks and secured the third rank in the class 12th exam.

MBOSE Meghalaya 10th result 2023: Meet the toppers

Here's the list of the top performers in the Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th exams along with their marks.

Samridhya Das: 572 marks Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee: 570 marks Tanushri Acharjee: 564 marks Ritam Deep Chowdhury: 564 marks Salrime M Sangma: 564 marks Ronggrik B Sangma: 562 marks Kennedy Dondor Richmond Dunai: 560 marks Talinungsang Imchen: 434 marks

MBOSE Meghalaya 10th, 12th result 2023: Details Mentioned on the mark sheet

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

School Name

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Examination Year

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Grade

Qualifying Status

Remarks (if any)

