PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2023 OUT on pseb.ac.in, 97.54% pass, check toppers, direct link tomorrow

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the class 10 board exam results today, May 26. Students who were eagerly waiting for the results can check their results on the official website - pseb.ac.in. Students are required their roll number, name, mobile number, email id to check PSEB punjab 10th board results. According to the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 97.27%. The results have been declared via a press conference held at 11.30.

Compared to the last year's percentage, there is a slight drop in the pass percentage. The pass percentage is 2 percent less than last year. According to the PSEB vice chairman Varinder Bhatia, the pass percentage was 85.56 per cent in 2019, which means the students have performed better than the pre-pandemic years.

In order to download Punjab Board 10th Result 2023, Students should note that the link to download Punjab PSEB Class 10th scorecards will be activated tomorrow, May 27, 2023 at 8.am .

Girls Outshine Boys

This year, Girls have performed better than boys by scoring 98.46 percent, while boys have scored 96.73 percent.

According to the results, a total of 2,81,327 students appeared in the exams, of which 2,74,400 students passed, 653 students failed, 6171 students have to re-appear for the matric exams, and 3 transgenders have cleared the exam.

Government Schools and Rural Areas performed Better in Punjab Class 10th results

According to the results, Government and Rural area schools performed better in Punjab class 10th exams. Government schools have recorded a pass percentage of 97.54 percent, while that of private schools is 97 percent in PSEB Class 10th exams. Rural areas have recorded 97.94 percent which is one percent higher than the urban areas in the 10th public exams. All districts of Punjab have achieved 95% or above with Barnala the lowest at 95.96 percent.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Topper List

Gagandeep Kaur - 650/650 (100%)

Navjot - 648/650 (99.69%)

Harmandeep Kaur - 646/650 (99.38%)

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Revaluation Dates

Students can apply for revaluation or rechecking from May 31 to June 14 at the official website.

PSEB Class 10th public exams were from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session from 10 AM to 1.15 AM and more than lakh students appeared in the said exam.

Students who took the exams can check the step-by-step guide to download Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 online.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website -pseb.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Punjab Board 10th Result 2023' It will take you to the new window where you need to put your credentials and click on submit Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct Download Link - to be active soon

