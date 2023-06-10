Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results 2023: 89 toppers of board exams go on helicopter ride

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh board results 2023 toppers go on helicopter ride

CGBSE Result 2023: The Chhattisgarh state government, on June 10, gave joyrides to Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) 10th, 12th toppers in a seven-seater helicopter. A total of 89 meritorious students of CGBSE Classes 10 and 12 were given joyrides.

The N Kumari Baiga, a girl from a special backward tribe, joyride in a helicopter here will remain an unforgettable experience, forever etched in her memory. She scored 88.16 percent marks in the Class 10 examination and was among 89 meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 of the Chhattisgarh Board. Baiga comes from a humble family and her mother works as a cook in her village's primary school. She resides in a hostel to pursue her studies.

The programme was organised at the helipad in Police Parade Ground in Raipur, he said. A native of Mannabedi village in Kabirdham district, Baiga is a student of Swami Atmanand Government English Medium School at Bodla in the district, the official said.

“We are six siblings. My elder sister brought me to Raipur for the joyride. I will never forget this day in my life, as I had never imagined that I would board a chopper. We belong to a special backward tribal community, and I want to see progress within my community," said the excited teen who aspired to be a doctor.

ALSO READ | CGBSE Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board Class10th and 12th result out on cgbse. nic.in, Check percentage, link

ALSO READ | CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Check Chhattisgarh board results direct download link here

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had last year announced helicopter ride as a reward for meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 examinations under the Swami Aatmanand Medhavi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana, the official said.

This year, at least 49 students of Class 10 and 30 from Class 12 have made it to the list. Among the Scheduled Tribes, 10 students, five each from Classes 10 and 12, have topped in their respective categories, he said. At least 125 meritorious students were taken for the helicopter ride last year, he said.

“This extraordinary initiative aims to inspire and motivate young minds, showcasing the limitless possibilities that await those who strive for excellence,” the official said.

State School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam, School Education Secretary S Bharathidasan and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

(With PTI Inputs)