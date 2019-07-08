Image Source : PTI TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 to be declared this week. Official websites to check your score

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) to announce the TS Inter supplementary results 2019 this week, within 3-4 days. According to various media reports, the Telangana Class 12 Supplementary Result is to be declared after July 8. As soon as the results will be out, the students will be able to check the results at the official website --bie.telangana.gov.in.

However, the board will also release the results in other official websites as well. Here is the list of the websites you can check your TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019

Other websites to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019:

Students who couldn't pass the Telangana Class 12 results 2019, which were announced on April 18 had appeared for the TS Inter Compartment examination 2019. More than 3 lakh people were declared as fail in the result. The re-examination was conducted in the month of June.

Candidates are advised to keep updated with the official notifications of Telangana board.