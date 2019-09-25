TNTEU BSc, BEd results 2019 declared at tnteu.ac.in. Check direct download link here

TNTEU BEd Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) on Wednesday declared the results of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) exams 2019 on its official website -- tnteu.ac.in.

Candidates can access the results for both B.Ed and B.Ed special papers after entering the registration numbers on the official website. TNTEU is an exclusive University for Teachers Education established by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote excellence in Teacher Education.

TNTE University had conducted B.Sc B.Ed exams in March, and B.Ed exams in May-June. Candidates can visit the official website of the university to check their result. The official website is tnteu.ac.in.

TNTEU result 2019: Direct link

TNTEU result for B.Ed May and June exams

TNTEU BSc, BEd results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tnteu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'TNTEU BSc result 2019, TNTEU BEd result 2019'

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your TNTEU BSC/BEd scores will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

