TNTEU BEd 2019: Results pulled back from tnteu.ac.in, revised results expected soon

TNTEU BEd 2019: Results pulled back

TNTEU BEd 2019: Results pulled back, revised results expected soon

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) has on Tuesday declared the B.Ed Results 2019 on its official website -- tnteu.ac.in , which later it pulled back from the TNTEU website. The B.Sc B.Ed Result 2019 link which was active yesterday is no longer available online. This created a confusing situation for the students. The TNTEU is expected to publish TNTEU B.Ed Results 2019 back for both B.Sc B.Ed and BA B.Ed students online on its website soon. We will keep updating you regarding the TNTEU Results 2019.

The University yesterday notified the students that the TN B.Ed Results 2019 have been published on TNTEU website and students are now allowed to check their results for the recently concluded exams. Despite that many students found that link non-operational and they were not able to check their TN B.Ed Results 2019 throughout the day. Soon after that another direct link surfaced (tnteuresult.in) in news stories for students to check their TNTEU B.Ed Results 2019, which provided results to the students, which too had stopped working.

TNTEU B.Ed Results 2019 which have already been delayed this year, has been delayed further without any prior information the students. The authorities have not told the students about the reason for this delay, which is making the students more concern about their B.Ed Results 2019. TNTE University had conducted B.Sc B.Ed exams in March, and B.Ed exams in May-June. It was the result of the former that was announced today, and then apparently removed.