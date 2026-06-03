Six rooms licensed, 25 built: How a bed and breakfast turned deathtrap for 21 people in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

New Delhi:

Tragedy struck a basement restaurant and a hotel over it in Delhi's Malviya Nagar after at least 21 people, mostly foreigners, were killed and several others suffered critical burns after a massive fire engulfed the building.

It is believed that more than 40 people were inside the building when the fire broke out in a narrow lane of the crowded Hauz Rani locality. The death toll is feared to rise as some of the injured admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Max Hospital in Saket remain critical.

Glaring safety violations

Preliminary information has revealed a web of irregularities and safety violations at the property named Flourish Stay, which made the hotel into a deathtrap for the victims.

According to sources, the establishment had been granted a licence by the Delhi government under the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme, which allowed it to operate only six rooms. However, authorities are now examining allegations that the property operated as a much larger hotel with as many as 25 rooms, including accommodations in the basement.

The establishment has also been found to have been operating without a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), a mandatory requirement for many commercial establishments. The absence of a valid fire safety clearance is likely to come under intense scrutiny as investigators examine whether regulatory lapses and non-compliance with safety norms contributed to the severity of the incident.

21 dead, 8 fire tenders worked hours to douse the blaze

According to the Delhi Fire Service, information about the blaze at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar was received at 8:48 am. Local police personnel immediately reached the scene and launched rescue, evacuation and relief operations.

The fire was eventually brought under control with the deployment of eight fire tenders. Authorities said coordinated efforts by police, fire services and other emergency responders helped rescue more than 40 people, who were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

PMO announces ex gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, he also wished a speedy recovery to those injured and said that authorities were providing all possible assistance to those affected.

The Prime Minister's Office further announced ex gratia compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The next of kin of each deceased victim will receive Rs 2 lakh, while those injured in the incident will be provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000.

Also read: Eyewitnesses describe Delhi Malviya Nagar fire tragedy