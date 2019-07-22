Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 announced: Direct link to check

About Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019:

Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 announced: The Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 has been declared today. The Rajasthan PTET (RPTET) seat allotment result was made available on the official website ptet2019.org, mentioning the first round of counselling results, RPTET Seat Allotment Results 2019.

Bikaner's Government Dungar College had conducted the Pre-Teacher Education Test or PTET on May 12, 2019. The Rajasthan PTET allotment results are now accessible on ptet2019.org. PTET is conducted for admissions in 2 year B.Ed course or a four year integrated B.A B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed course at the institutes across Rajasthan.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptet2019.org

Step 2: Click on the link for PTET 2019 Counselling result

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download your PTET 2019 Counselling Result for further reference

