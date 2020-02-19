MHUS Result 2019 for UG/PG (Oct) declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : FILE Maharashtra MHUS UG/PG Result 2019 declared. Direct link to download

MHUS UG/PG Result 2019: The Maharashtra University of Health and Science Results for the October Semester Exams has been declared on the official website. Students who had appeared for the MUHS UG – PG Exams can now check and download their Maharashtra University of Health and Science October Exams 2019 results from the official website.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check MHUS Results 2019 have been given below. A direct link to check and download the MHUS Results 2019 for UG/PG (Oct) Exam is provided below.

How to check MUHS Results 2019

1. Visit the official website muhs.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'MUHS UG/PG 2019 Exam Result'

3. Enter the required details and submit

4. Your MUHS UG/PG Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

