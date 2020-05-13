MBSE HSLC Result 2020: Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI MBSE HSLC Result 2020: Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2020 declared

MBSE HSLC Result 2020: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2020 on Wednesday (today). According to an official notification, the MBSE HSLC Result 2020 was set to be declared by 1 PM. Students who had appeared for the MBSE HSLC Exam 2020 should note that the MBSE HSLC Result 2020 has been released on the official website of the Mizoram Board. Students can also check their Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2020 through a direct link, which has been given below.

Students who clear the MBSE HSLC Exam 2020 will be able to decide the stream they wish to undertake in the next class. To check their results, students will need to enter their registration number and roll number to download the Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2020.

When Were Mizoram Board 10th Exams Conducted?

The Mizoram Board 10th exams were conducted from February 17 to March 3, 2020. The MBSE HSLC 2020 practical exams were conducted between February 4 and February 11, 2020. The admit cards of the Mizoram Board Class 10 exam 2020 were released in the month of February.

How to check MBSE HSLC Result 2020

1. Visit the official website mbse.edu.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Mizoram HSLC Result 2020'

3. Enter your registration or roll number

4. Your MBSE HSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Direct link to check Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2020

Students can check their MBSE HSLC Result 2020 by clicking on the direct link, as given below.



Direct Link To Check MBSE HSLC Result 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage