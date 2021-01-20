Image Source : SCREENGRAB IBPS PO Score Card released. Direct link to download

IBPS PO Score Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the IBPS PO preliminary online exam for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee under CRP PO/MTs-X Recruitment 2020. Candidates can check and download their IBPS PO scores through the official website-- ibps.in.

IBPS PO Score Card: How to download

1. Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

2. Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-X’

3. Enter your registration number, password and click on login

4. Your IBPS PO Prelims scorecard will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the scorecard and take its print out for future reference

IBPS PO Score Card: Direct link

Click here to check and download IBPS PO Score Card

IBPS PO Prelims Exam was held on October 3, 10,11, and January 6, 2021, and the result was announced on January 14.

