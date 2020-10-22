BSE Odisha declares HSC 10th Supplementary Result 2020: Direct Link

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education has declared the HSC (10th) Supplementary Examination Result 2020 on the official website -- bseodisha.ac.in. The board has also released the State Open School Certificate Examination 2020 Result. The candidates who appeared for the Odisha 10th Supplementary exam and Open Exam can check the official website to download their results. The direct link to check the BSE Odisha Result 2020 is provided below for reference.
Steps to check BSE Odisha Exam Result 2020
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha -- bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'Result' tab on the homepage
Step 3: Enter roll number, name and other required credentials
Step 4: Download and take a print out for future reference
BSE Odisha Exam Result 2020: Direct Link