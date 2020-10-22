Thursday, October 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. BSE Odisha declares HSC 10th Supplementary Result 2020: Direct Link

BSE Odisha declares HSC 10th Supplementary Result 2020: Direct Link

​Odisha's Board of Secondary Education has declared the HSC (10th) Supplementary Examination Result 2020 on the official website -- bseodisha.ac.in. The board has also released the State Open School Certificate Examination 2020 Result. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2020 13:58 IST
BSE Odisha HSC 10th Supplementary Result, BSE Odisha HSC result, 10th Supplementary Result odisha, b
Image Source : FILE

BSE Odisha declares HSC 10th Supplementary Result 2020: Direct Link

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education has declared the HSC (10th) Supplementary Examination Result 2020 on the official website -- bseodisha.ac.in. The board has also released the State Open School Certificate Examination 2020 Result. The candidates who appeared for the Odisha 10th Supplementary exam and Open Exam can check the official website to download their results. The direct link to check the BSE Odisha Result 2020 is provided below for reference. 

Steps to check BSE Odisha Exam Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha -- bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Result' tab on the homepage
Step 3: Enter roll number, name and other required credentials
Step 4: Download and take a print out for future reference

BSE Odisha Exam Result 2020: Direct Link 

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X