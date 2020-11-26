Image Source : GOOGLE ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Declared: ICSI announces CS Executive Entrance Test at icsi.edu. Steps to check score

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Declared: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 result today at 2 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their ICSI CSEET results 2020 on the official website at icsi.edu, using login credentials.

“The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 21st and 22nd November, 2020 would be declared on Thursday, the 26th November, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” an official statement flashing on the homepage reads.

The result will be available in form of mark statement on the official website. The institute will not issue a physical copy of the result cum marks statement.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” ICSI added.

ICSI CSEET 2020 November exams were held on November 21 and November 22. The exam was held as a remote proctored test, allowing candidates to write the entrance test from their homes.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET Result 2020

Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link

Key in your login credentials

Your ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Passing criteria:

To crack CS Executive Entrance Test, CSEET, candidates must score at least 40% in each of the four papers separately and at least 50% in aggregate. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

Latest Education News