'Low level of discourse...' | Delhi L-G hits back over CM Kejriwal's recent derogatory remarks in assembly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Delhi L-G hits back over CM Kejriwal's recent derogatory remarks in assembly

Arvind Kejriwal vs Delhi L-G: The ongoing tussle between two constitutional functionaries of Delhi seems to be far from over as Liutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Friday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to a "low level of discourse". In his letter to Kejriwal, the L-G also blamed the former of making "misleading and derogatory remarks"

He also accused Kejriwal of adopting "political posturing" during his march to Raj Niwas on January 16 along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs.

What L-G said in his letter?

Referring to Kejriwal's recent attack on him in the Assembly two days ago, Saxena said, "As to 'who is LG' and 'where did he come from', can be answered, if you were to even cursorily refer to the Constitution of India, others do not deserve a reply, since they obviously cater to a very low level of discourse."

The L-G also said that he was not acting as a "headmaster", as Kejriwal remarked "sarcastically", but was working as a "benign yet conscientious voice" of the people derived from the Constitution of India.

L-G on meeting with Kejriwal

In his letter, Saxena claimed he invited Kejriwal for a meeting but the Chief Minister chose not to come on the pretext of wanting to meet him with all his MLAs.

ALSO READ: 'L-G not headmaster to check our homework, his job is to say yes or no': Kejriwal amid new row with VK Saxena

"Unfortunately, you went ahead to make a convenient political posture that 'the LG refused to meet me'. I must mention here that I was rather astounded at the fact that even as the city is grappling with several serious developmental issues, you found time to walk for long and stage a protest meant solely for posturing, rather than taking the issue to a logical conclusion by meeting me," the letter reads.

Kejriwal's reply to the L-G

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also replied to the L-G, sharing his letter on Twitter. He asked LG Saxena to allow the elected government to work in Delhi.

"Sir, let us do our work, you fix the law and order of Delhi so that another case like Kanjhawala does not happen again…," Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on January 16, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, led by Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, marched to the L-G's office today to protest against alleged interference in the functioning of the city government.

(With inputs from PTI)