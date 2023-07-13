Delhi: 4 killed after truck hits vehicle carrying Kanwariyas

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Alipur Road accident

A major road accident was reported late Wednesday night on Alipur Road where at least 4 killed and many injured after two vehicles collided.

According to reports the vehicle carrying Kanwar collided with another vehicle.

One of the trucks was taking kanwar yatris (pilgrims) to Haridwar. According to Police said the truck approaching Delhi lost control, crossed the road divider and hit the other truck on its way to Haridwar. "Total 15 person were injured and 4 died on spot. Rest of the yatris are being traced," a police statement said. The driver of the other truck that crossed the divider is on the run.

More details awaited