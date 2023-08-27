Delhi: Days before G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan slogans found on metro station walls; police initiate action

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi Police removes pro-Khalistan slogans from walls

Days ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, objectionable slogans were written on the walls of five metro stations in the national capital, including pro-Khalistan ones, the police said on Sunday (August 27).

Delhi Police said that the activists of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a designated terrorist outfit which is banned in India since 2019, were present at various metro stations in Delhi with pro-Khalistan slogans.

The slogans which were written on the walls include “Delhi banega Khalistan”, “Khalistan Referendum Zindabad”.

However, the Delhi Police has removed the slogans from the walls and is initiating legal action in the incident.

“In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written 'Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad'. Delhi Police is taking legal action against this,” Delhi Police said.

“Ahead of the G20 Summit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) released raw footage of Delhi metro stations where Khalistan pro slogans are written. SFJ activists were present in multiple metro stations in Delhi from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh with pro-Khalistan slogans,” it added.

G20 Summit in New Delhi

The G20 Summit in New Delhi will take place at Bharat Mandapam at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.

US President Joe Biden will be in India from September 7 to 10.

More than 30 heads of states, top government officials from the European Union and invited guest nations, as well as 14 heads of international organisations, are expected to participate. Foreign dignitaries will visit other venues as well including Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House).

In view of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government has declared a public holiday on September 8, 9 and 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to extend support in making the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite inconveniences they might have to face owing to the participation of various international leaders next month in the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | G20 Summit 2023: Around 160 flights cancelled at Delhi's IGI airport from September 8 to 10 | DEETS

ALSO READ | CJI Chandrachud declares Sept 8 as holiday in Supreme Court in view of G20 Summit