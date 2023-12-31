Delhi: E-rickshaw driver dies after drunk police officer hits vehicle with car

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A drunk Delhi Police officer allegedly hit an e-rickshaw in the Mayapuri area, leading to the driver’s death on Saturday, officials said. After the incident, the locals held a protest outside the Mayapuri police station and blocked the road, demanding action against the officer, they added.

The deceased auto driver was identified as Amit Jha who lived in Sagarpur. He was critically injured in the accident and was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he died during treatment, a police officer said.

"The errant driver Mukesh Kumar was under the influence of alcohol. He is posted with the Delhi Traffic Police unit and lives in the Mayapuri police station barrack," the officer said.

A case was registered against Kumar under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused Delhi Police officer underwent a medical examination and was arrested, an officer said, adding that his traffic unit has been informed for further action.

(With PTI inputs)