Woman bludgeons daughter to death in Coimbatore

A 47-year-old woman was arrested on Monday on charges of bludgeoning her daughter to death with a grinding stone about 35 km from Karamadai, The police stated that both the women were reportedly habitual drinkers.

Nagamani was upset as her widowed daughter Mahalakshmi was talking over the phone most of the time instead of looking after her teenage daughter and son, added the officials. Suspecting an illicit affair, Nagamani scolded her daughter, who was drunk, on Sunday and a quarrel ensued.

Early next day, Nagamani threw a grinding stone on Mahalakshmi's head while she was sleeping and she died. On learning this, police arrested the woman.