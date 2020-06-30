Image Source : PTI 4 minor boys rape speech-impaired woman in MP

A 20-year-old speech-impaired woman was allegedly raped by four minors, the youngest of them aged 11, in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The minor accused were detained on Monday and a case has been registered against them at Gaurihar police station,

superintendent of police Sachin Sharma said. The accused are aged between 11 to 18 years and further probe was underway, he said.

As per the complaint, the incident took place under Gaurihar police station area, about 90 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday evening, station in-charge Sarita Verman said.

The victim had gone out to relieve herself in a field and had failed to return home, the official said, adding that her family later found her on the road in an injured state.

The victim informed her family about the ordeal in sign language, following which a complaint was lodged and the accused had admitted to the crime during interrogation, she added.

