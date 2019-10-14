Cook held for raping woman, posting obscene pics online in Maharashtra

Cook held for raping woman, posting obscene pics online

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Maharashtra's Thane city and defaming her by posting her objectionable pictures on social media, police said on Monday.

The accused, Gurucharan Pritam Saha, a native of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand, worked as a cook at a hotel in Thane city.

Sometime back, he took admission at a city-based centre conducting English speaking classes where the 20-year-old woman was also enrolled.

In April this year, the accused lured the woman on the pretext of marrying her and took her to a lodge where he allegedly raped her and clicked some objectionable pictures, Naupada police station's senior inspector Anil Mangle said.

The accused later posted the pictures on the Instagram accounts of the woman's brother and friends following which she lodged a police complaint last week, he said.

During the probe, the police traced the accused to his hometown in Uttarakhand and arrested him on Saturday, he said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 354 (molestation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police added.

