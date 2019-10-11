Image Source : PTI Visually challenged woman raped

A visually challenged elderly woman was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in Hamirpur district, police said.

The 65-year-old woman, whose house had collapsed due to rains, had taken shelter in a shed outside the village when the man raped her in an inebriated state on Thursday night, SP Hemraj Meena said.

As the women raised an alarm, villagers rushed to the spot and nabbed the man and handed him over to the police.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, the SP said.

