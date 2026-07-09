Fissures in MVA? Sanjay Raut slams Sharad Pawar for holding party meeting at Eknath Shinde's office

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday launched a sharp attack on his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner and NCP founder Sharad Pawar over his meeting inside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office at the Vidhan Bhavan, saying the move has deeply hurt the Shiv Sena and weakened the credibility of the Opposition alliance.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said that a leader of Pawar’s stature should not have chosen to hold a party meeting in the office of someone whom the Opposition considers responsible for ‘toppling’ the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“When a senior leader goes under the roof of someone who betrayed the government and holds a meeting there, it diminishes the credibility of that leader. You are giving respect to those whom we call turncoats,” Raut remarked.

What exactly led to the row?

Sharad Pawar had visited the Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday to attend a meeting related to the Maharashtra–Karnataka border dispute. During his visit, he held a meeting with members of his party inside Shinde’s office. Shinde reportedly stepped out of the Cabinet meeting to personally welcome the veteran leader.

Questioning the decision, Raut said there was no justification for choosing Shinde’s office when several other venues were available.

“Was the entire Vidhan Bhavan unavailable? There is a Nationalist Congress Party office and a Shiv Sena office right opposite the Assembly premises. Holding a meeting in Eknath Shinde’s office only damages the credibility of Sharad Pawar’s party,” he said.

Drawing a parallel, Raut added that if Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders had conducted a meeting in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s office, it would have been interpreted as a move against the MVA.

Shiv Sena is hurt, but Pawar’s ideology is not in doubt

Raut clarified that there was nothing objectionable about Sharad Pawar meeting the Chief Minister or attending an official discussion on the long-pending Maharashtra–Karnataka border issue. However, he questioned the broader political optics of the meeting.

“The border issue is an emotional matter for Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has been an integral part of this movement for decades. The Chief Minister should explain which senior leaders were invited to that meeting and what was discussed. People living in the border areas have suffered for years while the dispute remains pending,” he said.

Despite his criticism, Raut asserted that he had no reason to doubt Sharad Pawar’s ideological commitment.

“I can assure you that Sharad Pawar will not join the NDA. I have no reason to question his ideology. But what happened yesterday has caused pain to Shiv Sena. It was completely avoidable,” he said.

You cannot honour turncoats and oppose them at same time

Raut further argued that extending political courtesy to Eknath Shinde sends the wrong message to the people of Maharashtra.

“If you choose to honour those whom you have accused of betraying your government, then you lose the moral right to speak about that betrayal. Why fight legal battles against them if you are going to accord them such respect?” he asked.

In a pointed remark, Raut questioned whether Shinde deserved to be placed alongside some of Maharashtra’s most respected political figures.

“Is Eknath Shinde Yashwantrao Chavan, Shankarrao Chavan, Vasantdada Patil, Vasantrao Naik or Vilasrao Deshmukh? What message are you sending to Maharashtra by honouring those you call turncoats?” he said.

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