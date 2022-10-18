MP: Minor hung in well on suspicion of mobile phone theft; case filed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/VIDEO GRAB MP: Man holds minor boy precariously in well on suspicion of theft

Madhya Pradesh: An eight-year-old boy was hung in a well on suspicions of theft of a mobile phone, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened in Atkoha village of Chhatarpur district in the state on Sunday. According to the police, a man hung the boy by one hand and threatened to drop him down.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media following which a case was registered against the man, they said, adding the accused was not yet arrested.

In the clip, the boy was seen dangling in the well with the man holding his hand and threatening to drop him in the water.

A 14-year-old boy who shot the video and informed the victim's parents about the incident alleged that he was beaten up by a cop who accused him of complicating the matter.

The boy claimed the cop told him that the matter could have been resolved if the video was not shot.

However, Lavkush Nagar police station in-charge Hemant Nayak denied the boy's claim.

He said the accused hung the eight-year-old boy in the well on the suspicion of mobile phone theft.

A case has been registered against the accused person under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

As per the FIR, when the victim's mother returned home on Sunday, she found him missing and later the boy, who shot the video, informed her about the incident.

