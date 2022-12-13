Tuesday, December 13, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Karnataka: 20-year-old man kills father, chops body to 30 pieces, dumps it in borewell

Karnataka: 20-year-old man kills father, chops body to 30 pieces, dumps it in borewell

Last Tuesday (December 6), Vithala, unable to take his father's abuse anymore, picked up an iron rod and killed his father.

T Raghavan Reported By: T Raghavan Bengaluru Updated on: December 13, 2022 15:26 IST
Vithala
Image Source : INDIA TV Vithala

A man in Karnataka's Bagalkot allegedly killed his father, chopped his body into 30 pieces, and dumped them in an open borewell, police said. The crime was very similar to Shraddha Walkar-like murder where the body was chopped off into 35 pieces.

On December 6, Vithala, 20, allegedly murdered his father Parashuram Kulali, 53, in a fit of rage using an iron rod. However, he was arrested on Monday after he confessed to his crime. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. According to police, Parashuram used to get drunk and abuse Vithala. 

 

Last Tuesday (December 6), Vithala, unable to take his father's abuse anymore, picked up an iron rod and killed his father. Following the murder, Vithala chopped up Parashuram's body into 30 pieces and disposed of the parts in an open borewell of their own farm located near the outskirts of Mudhol, a city in Bagalkot district. 

Related Stories
Shraddha Walker murder case: 'Aftab used to see her face after keeping head in fridge', says report

Shraddha Walker murder case: 'Aftab used to see her face after keeping head in fridge', says report

EXCLUSIVE: 'Aftab's family also involved in murder,' alleges Shraddha Walkar's father

EXCLUSIVE: 'Aftab's family also involved in murder,' alleges Shraddha Walkar's father

Bengaluru: Group of six smashes man's head with stones, murder caught on camera | WATCH

Bengaluru: Group of six smashes man's head with stones, murder caught on camera | WATCH

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Top News

Latest News