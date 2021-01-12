IndiGo airline executive shot dead outside his house in Patna

Rupesh, who worked as a manager with IndiGo, was shot multiple times outside his house in Patna's Punaichak area.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at an executive working with IndiGo airline killing him on the spot in Patna on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rupesh, who was employed as a manager with IndiGo at its Patna office.

According to eye witnesses, Rupesh was waiting inside his car outside his apartment in Punaichak area when bike-borne attackers opened fire at him.

Rupesh, who lived in flat number 303 of Kusum Villa Apartment, was shot multiple times. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Attackers fired at leat six rounds. The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

More Details Are Awaited.