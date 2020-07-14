Image Source : FILE PHOTO Greater Noida businessman 'murdered' by friends, 2 held

Two 'friends' of businessman Aditya Soni, who went missing on July 5, have been arrested for his murder over a petty issue, police said on Tuesday. The 22--year-old victim was a resident of Greater Noida Gaur Atulayam society. The accused too are from the same residential complex.

According to the police, an altercation had ensued between Aditya and his assailants after he jokingly said something, following which they hit him with a baton and then strangled him.

The body was thrown into a canal near Jamalpur ahead of Shyam Nagar. The vehicle used to dispose the body has been seized.

The police have recovered the deceased's car and his belongings from the two accused. The body was recovered from the canal with the help of divers.

