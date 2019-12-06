Friday, December 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Cattle smuggler killed in encounter in Assam

Cattle smuggler killed in encounter in Assam

A suspected cattle smuggler was killed in an encounter with BSF personnel along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's South Salmara district police said. The encounter took place at Kharuwabandha area early this morning when the smuggler, with a consignment of cattle,was making an attempt to enter India from Bangladesh, the police said.

PTI PTI
Gogamukh (Assam) Published on: December 06, 2019 18:49 IST
Cattle smuggler killed in encounter in Assam
Image Source : PTI

Cattle smuggler killed in encounter in Assam

A suspected cattle smuggler was killed in an encounter with BSF personnel along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's South Salmara district police said. The encounter took place at Kharuwabandha area early this morning when the smuggler, with a consignment of cattle,

was making an attempt to enter India from Bangladesh, the police said.

The smuggler was killed on the spot and has been identified as Abdul Shubur, a resident of Shantipur area under the jurisdictrion of Kharuwabandha police station. The smuggler's body has been sent to Dhubri Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, a police officer said.

ALSO READ | Kolkata man's head smashed with stone, body cut open, thrown into river; 4 held

ALSO READ | Missing Pakistan girl might have been kidnapped for ransom: Police

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News