Image Source : PTI Cattle smuggler killed in encounter in Assam

A suspected cattle smuggler was killed in an encounter with BSF personnel along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's South Salmara district police said. The encounter took place at Kharuwabandha area early this morning when the smuggler, with a consignment of cattle,

was making an attempt to enter India from Bangladesh, the police said.

The smuggler was killed on the spot and has been identified as Abdul Shubur, a resident of Shantipur area under the jurisdictrion of Kharuwabandha police station. The smuggler's body has been sent to Dhubri Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, a police officer said.

ALSO READ | Kolkata man's head smashed with stone, body cut open, thrown into river; 4 held

ALSO READ | Missing Pakistan girl might have been kidnapped for ransom: Police